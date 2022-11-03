Ventas (NYSE:VTR) sees Q4 normalized FFO range midpoint below the average analyst estimate but expects same-store cash net operating income growth for its senior housing operating performing speeding up in the quarter due to demand and pricing power. Q3 earnings matched the Street consensus.

"In the fourth quarter, we expect accelerating year-over-year same-store SHOP cash NOI growth of 15% to 21% and positive contributions from all other segments amidst a continuing dynamic macroeconomic environment," said Chairman and CEO Debra Cafaro. The company, though, does expect to feel the effect of higher interest rates in Q4.

The company expects Q4 normalized FFO per share of $0.68-$0.74 vs. the $0.74 consensus. It expects total company same-store cash net operating growth of 6.0%-9.0%.

Q3 normalized FFO of $0.76, matching consensus, rose from $0.72 in Q2 and from $0.73 in Q3 2021.

Q3 revenue of $1.04B, beating the $1.03B consensus, rose from $1.02B in the prior quarter and from $976M in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses of $1.04B dropped from $1.07B in Q2 and from $1.06B in Q3 2021.

Total company same-store case NOI increased 4.8% Y/Y.

SHOP same-store cash NOI rose 13.0% Y/Y.

Office same-store NOI increased 3.0% Y/Y

Triple-net same-store cash NOI slipped 0.1% Y/Y.

Conference call on Nov. 4 at 10:00 AM ET.

