Gossamer Bio GAAP EPS of -$0.65 misses by $0.01

Nov. 03, 2022 5:12 PM ETGossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Gossamer Bio press release (NASDAQ:GOSS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.65 misses by $0.01.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2022, were $304.4 million.
  • Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, R&D expenses were $44.5 million, compared to $43.2 million for the same period in 2021.
  • General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, G&A expenses were $11.5 million, compared to $12.5 million for the same period in 2021.

