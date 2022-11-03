Gossamer Bio GAAP EPS of -$0.65 misses by $0.01
Nov. 03, 2022 5:12 PM ET Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)
- Gossamer Bio press release (NASDAQ:GOSS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.65 misses by $0.01.
- Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2022, were $304.4 million.
- Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, R&D expenses were $44.5 million, compared to $43.2 million for the same period in 2021.
- General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, G&A expenses were $11.5 million, compared to $12.5 million for the same period in 2021.
