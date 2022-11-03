Twilio Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.27 beats by $0.08, revenue of $983M
Nov. 03, 2022 5:15 PM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Twilio press release (NYSE:TWLO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.27 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $983M (+32.8% Y/Y).
- Shares -15%.
- More than 280,000 Active Customer Accounts as of September 30, 2022, compared to more than 250,000 Active Customer Accounts as of September 30, 2021.
- Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 122% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 131% for the third quarter of 2021. Results from acquisitions closed after July 1, 2021, including Zipwhip, do not impact the calculation of this metric in either period.
- 8,992 employees as of September 30, 2022, which includes 816 employees who were impacted by the restructuring activity and will be leaving Twilio in the fourth quarter.
- Q4 Guidance: revenue of $995M-$1005M vs $1.07B consensus
- Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11 - -$0.06 vs. -$0.11 consensus
Comments (1)