Nov. 03, 2022

  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) has filed for an offering of up to 43,229,689 shares of its common stock by selling stockholders.
  • The shares being offered comprise up to 29,717,680 shares issuable upon conversion of 8.00% / 11.00% Convertible Senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2026 and up to 13,512,009 shares underlying the maximum principal amount of Notes potentially issuable as PIK interest payments on the notes.
  • All shares being offered are being sold by the selling stockholders.
  • The company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale.
  • Nikola shares are up 1% in extended trading
  • Take a look at the firm's Q3 results

