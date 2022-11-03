Nikola files to sell 43.23M shares for holders
Nov. 03, 2022 5:16 PM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) has filed for an offering of up to 43,229,689 shares of its common stock by selling stockholders.
- The shares being offered comprise up to 29,717,680 shares issuable upon conversion of 8.00% / 11.00% Convertible Senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2026 and up to 13,512,009 shares underlying the maximum principal amount of Notes potentially issuable as PIK interest payments on the notes.
- All shares being offered are being sold by the selling stockholders.
- The company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale.
- Nikola shares are up 1% in extended trading
