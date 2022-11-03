Main Street Capital Q3 beat on further strength in middle-market portfolio, Private Credit

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock drifted up 1.3% in Thursday after-hours trading after the business development company's Q3 earnings and revenue came in better than expected given continued strength in its lower middle market portfolio companies and private loan investment strategies.

"These positive results included contributions from each of our core investment strategies, and as a result of our strong performance, distributable net investment income per share exceeded our regular monthly dividends by over 36%," said CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak.

Q3 distributable net investment income of $0.88 a share, topping the average analyst estimate of $0.76, rose from $0.76 at Sept. 30, 2021.

Total investment income of $98.4M, exceeding the $87.6M consensus, increased from $76.8M a year earlier.

Interest income was $75.02M compared with $50.47M in Q3 of last year.

Net asset value of $25.94 per share gained from $25.29 at Dec. 31, 2021.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $55.34M, down from $83.96M in Q3 2021.

Total cash expenses accelerated to $32.6M from $24.6M a year ago due to a $6.5M increase in interest expense, a $1.1M increase in cash compensation expenses and a $1.0M increase in general and administrative expense, partly offset by a $0.6M increase in expenses allocated to its External Investment Manager.

Conference call on November 4 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

