Silvercrest Asset Management Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.01, revenue of $29.04M beats by $0.38M

Nov. 03, 2022 5:25 PM ETSilvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Silvercrest Asset Management press release (NASDAQ:SAMG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $29.04M (-13.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.38M.
  • Total AUM of $27.4 billion, inclusive of discretionary AUM of $19.4 billion and non-discretionary AUM of $8.0 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) consolidated net income and net income attributable to Silvercrest of $5 .6 million and $3.4 million, respectively.
  • Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization  of $8.2 million.
  • Adjusted net income of $5.0 million.

