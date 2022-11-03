Silvercrest Asset Management Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.01, revenue of $29.04M beats by $0.38M
Nov. 03, 2022 5:25 PM ETSilvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Silvercrest Asset Management press release (NASDAQ:SAMG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $29.04M (-13.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.38M.
- Total AUM of $27.4 billion, inclusive of discretionary AUM of $19.4 billion and non-discretionary AUM of $8.0 billion at September 30, 2022.
- U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) consolidated net income and net income attributable to Silvercrest of $5 .6 million and $3.4 million, respectively.
- Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of $8.2 million.
- Adjusted net income of $5.0 million.
