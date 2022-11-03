One Liberty Properties reports Q3 results
Nov. 03, 2022 5:27 PM ETOne Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- One Liberty Properties press release (NYSE:OLP): Q3 AFFO of $0.48.
- Revenue of $21.5M (+5.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.09M.
- Patrick J. Callan, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of One Liberty, stated, “We are pleased the portfolio demonstrated year-over-year rental income growth, given the challenging economic backdrop of rising interest rates, inflation and volatile markets. In light of these uncertain conditions, we will continue to remain disciplined in acquiring additional properties. While this discipline will slow our ability to grow the business near-term, we believe it is prudent to ensure we are positioned to effectively navigate the evolving landscape.”
Comments (1)