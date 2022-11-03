Arrival gets notified by Nasdaq on non-compliance of listing rule
Nov. 03, 2022 5:27 PM ETARVLBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Arrival (ARVL) on Thursday got notification from Nasdaq saying company is no longer compliant with certain Nasdaq listing rule as company's closing bid price was below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.
- Nasdaq notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Arrival shares, and the shares continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "ARVL”, the company said.
- ARVL intends to monitor the closing bid price of its shares during the grace period and will consider its options in order to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.
