Why did Zillow stock jump up today? Q3 revenue surprised to the upside

Nov. 03, 2022 5:29 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Zillow

hapabapa

  • Zillow (Z) (ZG) stock jumped 10% in Thursday trading after Q3 revenue, reported after Wednesday's close, topped the Wall Street consensus.
  • Even though Canaccord analyst Maria Ripps downgraded the stock to Hold, she noted that the company has made "notable progress on the product development front" during Q3.
  • The stock gain could also be relief that Zillow (Z) no longer has iBuying inventory on its balance sheet.
  • With demand for housing softening due to rising mortgage rates, the company's Q4 revenue guidance at $410M, even though lower than the $434M consensus, may not be as bad as feared.
  • SA contributor Stone Fox Capital said Zillow is building an impressive roadmap through 2025, but has had a recent issue with execution.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.