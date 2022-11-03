Why did Zillow stock jump up today? Q3 revenue surprised to the upside
Nov. 03, 2022 5:29 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Zillow (Z) (ZG) stock jumped 10% in Thursday trading after Q3 revenue, reported after Wednesday's close, topped the Wall Street consensus.
- Even though Canaccord analyst Maria Ripps downgraded the stock to Hold, she noted that the company has made "notable progress on the product development front" during Q3.
- The stock gain could also be relief that Zillow (Z) no longer has iBuying inventory on its balance sheet.
- With demand for housing softening due to rising mortgage rates, the company's Q4 revenue guidance at $410M, even though lower than the $434M consensus, may not be as bad as feared.
- SA contributor Stone Fox Capital said Zillow is building an impressive roadmap through 2025, but has had a recent issue with execution.
Comments