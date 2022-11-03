Fairfax Financial GAAP EPS of -$3.65 beats by $20.25, revenue of $6.84B beats by $50M

Nov. 03, 2022 5:32 PM ETFairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FRFHF), FFH:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Fairfax Financial press release (OTCPK:FRFHF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$3.65 beats by $20.25.
  • Revenue of $6.84B (+1.9% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Net premiums written by the property and casualty insurance and reinsurance operations increased 18.6% to $5,573.1 million from $4,697.6 million, while gross premiums written increased by 16.3%.
  • Consolidated share of profit of associates of $317.7 million principally reflected share of profit of $81.1 million from Resolute, $80.2 million from Eurobank and $58.3 million from Atlas Corp.
  • At September 30, 2022 the company's insurance and reinsurance companies held portfolio investments of $49.2 billion (excluding Fairfax India's portfolio of $2.0 billion), of which approximately $8.2 billion

