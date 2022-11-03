Franchise Group GAAP EPS of -$3.09 misses by $3.64, revenue of $1.05B beats by $40M
Nov. 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETFranchise Group, Inc. (FRG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Franchise Group press release (NASDAQ:FRG): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$3.09 misses by $3.64.
- Revenue of $1.05B (+26.7% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Shares -8%.
- FY 2022 Outlook: The outlook for Revenue will remain at approximately $4.3 billion, outlook for Adjusted EBITDA is updated to approximately $350 million from $390 million and outlook for Non-GAAP EPS is updated to approximately $3.25 per share from $4.00 per share. In calculating EPS, the Company is using approximately 40.5 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by adding the tax effected impact of adjustments to EBITDA to net income on a per share basis. In calculating GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS, the Company is currently using an effective tax rate of approximately 27%.
Comments (1)