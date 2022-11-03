Tyra Biosciences GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.11

Nov. 03, 2022 5:40 PM ETTyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Tyra Biosciences press release (NASDAQ:TYRA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.11.
  • Third quarter 2022 net loss was $12.5 million compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Third quarter 2022 research and development expenses were $10.9 million compared to $5.5 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Third quarter 2022 general and administrative expenses were $2.7 million compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2021.
  • As of September 30, 2022, TYRA had cash and cash equivalents of $263.2 million.

