Vir Biotechnology rises after hours as GSK collaboration revenue leads to big Q3 beat

Nov. 03, 2022 5:40 PM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA

  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) on Thursday reported a big Q3 beat on both top and bottom line, as a surge in revenue from the company's collaboration with GSK helped overall revenue more than double Y/Y.
  • VIR stock rose 6.7% to $23.27 after hours.
  • The company posted Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.30 which beat estimates by $1.37. Revenue of $374.6M beat expectations by $260.32M.
  • VIR's collaboration revenue from its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody partnership with GSK was $309.1M in the quarter, compared to $102.4M a year ago.
  • The jump in collaboration revenue reflected delivery of about 230K doses of the monoclonal antibody - called sotrovimab - to countries outside the U.S., VIR said in its earnings report.
  • VIR's overall quarterly revenue was also helped by a $17.9M net reversal of the non-cash charge recognized in Q2 for potential write-offs related to excess sotrovimab supply and manufacturing capacity against uncertain future pandemic demand.
  • The company had about $2.7B in cash, cash equivalents, investments and profit-share payments as of quarter end.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.