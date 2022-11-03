Vir Biotechnology rises after hours as GSK collaboration revenue leads to big Q3 beat
Nov. 03, 2022 5:40 PM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) on Thursday reported a big Q3 beat on both top and bottom line, as a surge in revenue from the company's collaboration with GSK helped overall revenue more than double Y/Y.
- VIR stock rose 6.7% to $23.27 after hours.
- The company posted Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.30 which beat estimates by $1.37. Revenue of $374.6M beat expectations by $260.32M.
- VIR's collaboration revenue from its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody partnership with GSK was $309.1M in the quarter, compared to $102.4M a year ago.
- The jump in collaboration revenue reflected delivery of about 230K doses of the monoclonal antibody - called sotrovimab - to countries outside the U.S., VIR said in its earnings report.
- VIR's overall quarterly revenue was also helped by a $17.9M net reversal of the non-cash charge recognized in Q2 for potential write-offs related to excess sotrovimab supply and manufacturing capacity against uncertain future pandemic demand.
- The company had about $2.7B in cash, cash equivalents, investments and profit-share payments as of quarter end.
Comments