Tiger Global said to halt new Chinese equity investments - report

Investment firm Tiger Global is said to have halted invested in Chinese equities as the investment firm revaluates its exposure to the country after some recent moves.

Tiger management, including founder Chase Coleman, are said to believe that Xi Jinping's re-election may increase geopolitical issues and likely means that country's Zero-Covid policy will continue indefinitely, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar.

The hedge fund is said to have cut the firm's China's exposure to mid-single digits prior to the recent party Congress session, the WSJ reported.

The report comes after leading Chinese tech companies such as Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD) and Baidu (BIDU) saw their shares plunge last Monday amid worries that President Xi's grip on power will lead to more restrictions on the nation's private business sector.

The weakness in the China ADRs last Monday was exacerbated by new U.S. regulations that limit the sale of some semiconductor technologies in China in order to keep those products out of the hands of the Chinese military.

