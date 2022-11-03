Federal REIT boosts year outlook after Q3 beat on strong leasing, higher occupancy

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Q3 results surpassed Wall Street expectations Thursday as the retail REIT experienced continued record leasing and higher occupancy, prompting it to lift its full-year guidance for a fourth time.

The company sees 2022 funds from operations per share at $6.27-6.32 vs. prior range of $6.10-6.25 and consensus of $6.21.

Meanwhile, Q3 FFO of $1.59, topping the average analyst estimate of $1.53, increased from $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue of $273.45M at September 30, exceeding the $261.2M consensus, climbed from $247.28M at Sept. 30, 2021.

Operating expenses totaled $181.8M compared with $161.7M a year before.

FRT signed 126 leases for 584,949 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis, it leased 119 leases for 562,859 square feet at an average rent of $34.57 per square foot compared to the average contractual rent of $33.61 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases, representing a cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 3%, 13% on a straight-line basis.

