Federal REIT boosts year outlook after Q3 beat on strong leasing, higher occupancy

Nov. 03, 2022 5:42 PM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Q3 results surpassed Wall Street expectations Thursday as the retail REIT experienced continued record leasing and higher occupancy, prompting it to lift its full-year guidance for a fourth time.

The company sees 2022 funds from operations per share at $6.27-6.32 vs. prior range of $6.10-6.25 and consensus of $6.21.

Meanwhile, Q3 FFO of $1.59, topping the average analyst estimate of $1.53, increased from $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue of $273.45M at September 30, exceeding the $261.2M consensus, climbed from $247.28M at Sept. 30, 2021.

Operating expenses totaled $181.8M compared with $161.7M a year before.

FRT signed 126 leases for 584,949 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis, it leased 119 leases for 562,859 square feet at an average rent of $34.57 per square foot compared to the average contractual rent of $33.61 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases, representing a cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 3%, 13% on a straight-line basis.

Earlier, Federal REIT FFO of $1.59 beats by $0.06, revenue of $273.45M beats by $12.29M.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.