Jamieson Wellness Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34, revenue of $138.9M beats by $33.98M

Nov. 03, 2022 5:42 PM ETJamieson Wellness Inc. (JWLLF), JWEL:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Jamieson Wellness press release (OTCPK:JWLLF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34.
  • Revenue of $138.9M (+23.6% Y/Y) beats by $33.98M.
  • Fiscal 2022 Outlook:
  • The Company is narrowing its outlook for fiscal 2022 and anticipates revenue in the range of $550.0 to $560.0 million, which represents annual growth of 6.0% to 8.0% in the base business plus revenue growth of approximately 16.0% from the acquisition. The Company estimates Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $122.0 to $124.0 million and Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.52 to $1.56.

