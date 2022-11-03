Jamieson Wellness Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34, revenue of $138.9M beats by $33.98M
Nov. 03, 2022 5:42 PM ETJamieson Wellness Inc. (JWLLF), JWEL:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Jamieson Wellness press release (OTCPK:JWLLF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34.
- Revenue of $138.9M (+23.6% Y/Y) beats by $33.98M.
- Fiscal 2022 Outlook:
- The Company is narrowing its outlook for fiscal 2022 and anticipates revenue in the range of $550.0 to $560.0 million, which represents annual growth of 6.0% to 8.0% in the base business plus revenue growth of approximately 16.0% from the acquisition. The Company estimates Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $122.0 to $124.0 million and Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.52 to $1.56.
