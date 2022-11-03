Hot Stocks: LUMN, FIS climbed on earnings; RUN surges; COP sets 52-week high

Amid ongoing worries about the Federal Reserve's medium-term plans for interest rates, stocks fell again on Thursday. Led by a 1.7% slide in the Nasdaq, the major U.S. equity averages recorded their fourth consecutive day of losses.

Looking at individual stocks, Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) managed to buck the negative sentiment on the day, expanding its value by nearly a fifth following the release of its quarterly report. ConocoPhillips (COP) also received a boost from earnings news, pushing shares of the oil major to a new 52-week high.

On the other side of the ledger, Lumen Technologies (LUMN) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) both posted double-digit percentage declines following the release of their respective financial figures.

Standout Gainer

Sunrun (RUN) received significant buying interest after its quarterly results came in well ahead of expectations. This sent shares of the home solar panel and battery storage company higher by nearly 19%.

RUN's Street-beating results were highlighted by a 44% rise in revenue, taking the top-line total to $632M. The company said it increased its customer additions, as well as improved the value of each subscriber.

Based on the earnings news, RUN climbed $4.05 to close at $25.71. The advance continued a rebound that the stock has seen since late October. However, shares remain well off a 2022 closing high of $38.65. Meanwhile, the stock hit a 52-week high of $60.60 late last year.

Standout Decliner

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) lost ground following the release of its quarterly results. Shares plunged 17% on disappointing financial figures and the elimination of its dividend.

The provider of an enterprise technology platform missed projections on both its top and bottom lines, with revenue dropping 10% from last year.

The company also cut its dividend entirely, preserving cash for other priorities. At the same time, LUMN also authorized a $1.5B stock repurchase plan.

"Today's announced capital allocation change follows a very thoughtful process by our Board of Directors that we believe will provide a clear path to invest in growth, repurchase shares at attractive valuations, and maintain a strong balance sheet," the company's CEO said.

LUMN finished Thursday's session at $5.80, a decline of $1.23. During the session, the stock also touched an intraday 52-week low of $5.78.

Thursday's slide renewed declines posted earlier in the year. The stock has fallen 54% in 2022 as a whole.

Notable New High

Better-than-expected earnings news sent ConocoPhillips (COP) higher by nearly 6%. The advance took the stock to a new 52-week high.

The company reported net income that nearly doubled from last year, reaching $4.5B. This equated to non-GAAP EPS of $3.60, topping analysts' expectations by $0.16.

COP also raised its quarterly dividend by 11% and increased its stock repurchase plan by $20B.

The earnings news allowed COP to reach an intraday 52-week high of $136.12. With a slight moderation later in the session, the stock closed at $133.82, a gain of $7.31 on the day.

COP has now advanced almost 16% over the past month and about 81% since the end of 2021.

Notable New Low

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) plummeted 28% and reached a new 52-week low, dragged lower by weak Q3 results and a disappointing forecast.

The provider of tech solutions for the financial industry missed Q3 projections for both earnings and revenue. Meanwhile, the company cut its 2022 forecast, saying it now predicts EPS between $6.60 and $6.66. Previously, the firm had projected a range of $7.00-$7.10.

Weighed down by the quarterly update, FIS retreated $22.17 to close at $57.18. The stock also established a new intraday 52-week low of $56.53. Overall, shares have fallen about 50% in 2022.

