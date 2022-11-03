ClearStream Energy Services GAAP EPS of $0.01, revenue of $171.9M

Nov. 03, 2022 5:47 PM ETClearStream Energy Services Inc. (NWPIF), CSM:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • ClearStream Energy Services press release (OTCPK:NWPIF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01.
  • Revenue of $171.9M (+58.3% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $20.6 million, representing an increase of $8.5 million or 70.1% from Q3 2021 and an increase of $4.9 million or 31.3% from Q2 2022.
  • Gross profit margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 12.0%, as compared to 11.2% in Q3 2021 and 9.1% in Q2 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDAS for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $12.4 million, representing an increase of $6.4 million or 107.3% from Q3 2021 and an increase of $4.5 million or 56.6% from Q2 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDAS margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 7.2%, representing an increase of 1.7% from Q3 2021 and an increase of 2.6% from Q2 2022.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses for three months ended September 30, 2022 were $10.0 million, representing an increase of $2.7 million or 36.5% from Q3 2021 and an increase of $0.2 million or 1.8% from Q2 2022.

