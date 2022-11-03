ClearStream Energy Services GAAP EPS of $0.01, revenue of $171.9M
- ClearStream Energy Services press release (OTCPK:NWPIF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01.
- Revenue of $171.9M (+58.3% Y/Y).
- Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $20.6 million, representing an increase of $8.5 million or 70.1% from Q3 2021 and an increase of $4.9 million or 31.3% from Q2 2022.
- Gross profit margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 12.0%, as compared to 11.2% in Q3 2021 and 9.1% in Q2 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDAS for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $12.4 million, representing an increase of $6.4 million or 107.3% from Q3 2021 and an increase of $4.5 million or 56.6% from Q2 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDAS margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 7.2%, representing an increase of 1.7% from Q3 2021 and an increase of 2.6% from Q2 2022.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses for three months ended September 30, 2022 were $10.0 million, representing an increase of $2.7 million or 36.5% from Q3 2021 and an increase of $0.2 million or 1.8% from Q2 2022.
