Atlassian stock sinks 23% after the bell on guidance cut, slowing paid user growth
Nov. 03, 2022 5:50 PM ETAtlassian Corporation (TEAM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock slumped 23% after the bell on Thursday after the software firm cut FY23 revenue outlook to reflect slowing paid user growth amid macroeconomic headwinds that led to customers reeling in spending.
- FY23 cloud revenue growth is expected to be ~40-45% Y/Y. Gross margin is projected to decrease modestly in FY23 due to continued business mix shift to the cloud and investments to support cloud migrations.
- Atlassian (TEAM) maintained its mid-teens % operating margin outlook for the year.
- The firm expects Q2 revenue of $835M-$855M, missing consensus estimate of $879.58M.
- Atlassian (TEAM) reported Q1 results largely in line with estimates.
- "Last quarter, we saw a decrease in the rate of Free instances converting to paid plans. That trend became more pronounced in Q1," the company said in a shareholder letter.
- "This quarter, we started to see a slowing in the rate of paid user growth from existing customers. These two trends are the result of companies tightening their belts and slowing their pace of hiring," it added.
- Atlassian (TEAM) expects these trends to persist in FY23.
- Shares of the company dropped 50% YTD.
