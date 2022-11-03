Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock slipped 1.7% in Thursday after-hours trading after the home-flipping company issued softer-than expected guidance for Q4 revenue.

The company expects Q4 revenue of $2.3B-$2.5B, less than the Street consensus of $2.7B. Q4 adjusted EBITDA of -$335M to -$355M, far lower than the Visible Alpha consensus of -$136M.

On Wednesday, Opendoor (OPEN) announced it's cutting about 550 jobs, or 18% of the company's headcount, as it adjusts to the dramatic slowdown in housing demand. Higher interest rates are making it more difficult for potential homebuyers to afford a mortgage.

Q3 revenue of $3.36B, topping the average analyst estimate of $2.72B, fell from $4.20B in Q2 and increased from $2.27B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 EPS of -$1.47, missing the -$0.53 consensus, widened from -$0.09 in the prior quarter and from -$0.09 in the year-ago period.

Total operating expenses of $385M fell from $454M in Q2 and increased from $271M in the year-ago period.

Inventory balance of homes was 16,873, representing $6.1B in value compared with 17,013 home at the end of Q2, representing $6.6B in value.

"In the third quarter, we accelerated the resale velocity of our existing inventory and have significantly increased spreads on new acquisitions," said co-founder and CEO Eric Wu. "These actions ensure we are prioritizing sell-through to improve the health of our inventory on a resale basis, and that our post Q2 acquisition cohorts are positioned to perform inline with our contribution margin targets."

