Schlumberger sees energy 'super cycle' with oil, gas, clean tech

Nov. 03, 2022 5:47 PM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

HDR of Offshore Jack Up Rig in The Middle of The Sea at Sunset Time

nielubieklonu/iStock via Getty Images

Rising investments in oil, natural gas and renewable energy are fueling a "super cycle" that will drive demand for drilling equipment for many years, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) CEO Olivier Le Peuch said Thursday, according to Bloomberg.

"I believe we are, for the first time, at the convergence of two key macro factors: oil and gas industry resurgence and investment that is accelerating, and at the same time, an inflection in clean energy investment throughout the decade," Le Peuch told analysts at a conference in New York.

The CEO believes the outlook for offshore drilling, both shallow and deepwater, will surpass levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, with strong demand and pricing driving new investment into the oil and gas industry.

Anticipating a strong resurgence in international business going forward, Le Peuch said Schlumberger (SLB) aims to grow its overall revenue by 15%/year through 2025 from 2021 levels.

The world's biggest oilfield services provider recently rebranded itself as "SLB" as part of a pivot to embrace clean tech and decarbonization.

