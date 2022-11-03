Badger Daylighting GAAP EPS of $0.42, revenue of $163.5M beats by $5.53M

Nov. 03, 2022 6:04 PM ETBadger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BADFF), BDGI:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Badger Daylighting press release (OTCPK:BADFF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.42.
  • Revenue of $163.5M (+20.0% Y/Y) beats by $5.53M.
  • Gross profit margin in the third quarter improved to 27.4%, up from 25.7% achieved in the third quarter of 2021, after adjusting for the approximate $2.2 million in Canada Emergency Wages Subsidies ("CEWS") benefits Badger received in the third quarter of 2021 which did not recur in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter improved to $35.3 million, up 36.3% from $25.9 million achieved in the third quarter of 2021, after adjusting for the $2.4 million in CEWS benefits Badger received in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin also improved in the quarter to 21.6%, up from 19.0% achieved in the third quarter of 2021, after adjusted for the $2.4 million in CEWS benefits Badger received in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Consolidated revenue per truck per month (“RPT”) for the third quarter was $46,781, up 23.7% from $37,812 in the third quarter of 2021 and up 16.1% sequentially from $40,281 in the second quarter of 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.