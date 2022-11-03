Badger Daylighting GAAP EPS of $0.42, revenue of $163.5M beats by $5.53M
Nov. 03, 2022 6:04 PM ETBadger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BADFF), BDGI:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Badger Daylighting press release (OTCPK:BADFF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.42.
- Revenue of $163.5M (+20.0% Y/Y) beats by $5.53M.
- Gross profit margin in the third quarter improved to 27.4%, up from 25.7% achieved in the third quarter of 2021, after adjusting for the approximate $2.2 million in Canada Emergency Wages Subsidies ("CEWS") benefits Badger received in the third quarter of 2021 which did not recur in the third quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter improved to $35.3 million, up 36.3% from $25.9 million achieved in the third quarter of 2021, after adjusting for the $2.4 million in CEWS benefits Badger received in the third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin also improved in the quarter to 21.6%, up from 19.0% achieved in the third quarter of 2021, after adjusted for the $2.4 million in CEWS benefits Badger received in the third quarter of 2021.
- Consolidated revenue per truck per month (“RPT”) for the third quarter was $46,781, up 23.7% from $37,812 in the third quarter of 2021 and up 16.1% sequentially from $40,281 in the second quarter of 2022.
Comments