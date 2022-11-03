Yelp slips ~8% after hours as co sees less spending from advertisers in Q4

Nov. 03, 2022 6:06 PM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) fell 7.8% to $33.50 in Thursday post-market trading, after the online platform said it expects to see a "more muted" holiday season and less spending from multi-location advertisers in Q4.
  • The company posted Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.13 which missed estimates by $0.04. Revenue grew 14.8% Y/Y to $308.89M and beat expectations by $1.47M.
  • Yelp (YELP) runs an online website and a mobile application that allows users to connect to local businesses and then leave reviews for others to see.
  • Though paying advertising locations increased 7% Y/Y to a record 572K in the quarter, total ad clicks fell 15% from last year, YELP said in a letter to shareholders.
  • The company also guided Q4 revenue of about $300M to $310M which was below the consensus estimate of $314.11M.
  • Additionally, YELP narrowed its FY 2022 revenue and adj. EBITDA forecasts.

