Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and QatarEnergy won the bidding for a key offshore exploration block in the Orphan Basin off the province of Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, Upstream.com reported Thursday.

The Parcel 8 deepwater block lies in water depths of 2,500-3,000 meters and covers ~2,700 sq km.

QatarEnergy confirmed the news, saying the acquisition means the partners can work to pursue the potential of the lead prospect, "testing an exciting play within a transparent and stable regulatory environment."

Exxon (XOM) will operate the offshore tract with a 70% stake, while QatarEnergy holds the remaining 30% participating interest.

Exxon (XOM) and Qatar also are partners in the development of the giant North Field oil exploration project.