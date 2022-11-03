Bionano Genomics sees Q3 net loss widen 53% but beats on the top line
Nov. 03, 2022 6:12 PM ETBionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw its Q3 2022 net loss widen 53% to ~$31.8M compared to the prior-year period.
- However, revenue of ~$7.2M was a ~55% year-over-year increase and a beat. Consensus was $6.79M.
- Bionano saw a significant surge in operating expenses in the quarter. R&D costs skyrocketed ~96% to ~$12.7M, while SG&A expenses increased ~38% to ~$21.2M.
- The company ended the quarter with $28.2M in cash and cash equivalent, a ~15% increase from Dec. 31, 2021.
