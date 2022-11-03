Bionano Genomics sees Q3 net loss widen 53% but beats on the top line

Nov. 03, 2022 6:12 PM ETBionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA

  • Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw its Q3 2022 net loss widen 53% to ~$31.8M compared to the prior-year period.
  • However, revenue of ~$7.2M was a ~55% year-over-year increase and a beat. Consensus was $6.79M.
  • Bionano saw a significant surge in operating expenses in the quarter. R&D costs skyrocketed ~96% to ~$12.7M, while SG&A expenses increased ~38% to ~$21.2M.
  • The company ended the quarter with $28.2M in cash and cash equivalent, a ~15% increase from Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Check out why Seekibng Alpha contributor Harrier Capital sees Bionano (BNGO) as a sell.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.