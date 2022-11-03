Genmab ups 2022 revenue guidance on positive FX impact, strong Darzalex sales
Nov. 03, 2022 6:36 PM ETGenmab A/S (GMAB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Genmab (GMAB) on Thursday raised its 2022 revenue guidance on the back of a positive foreign exchange rate impact on its royalty revenue and strong net sales of cancer drug Darzalex.
- The Danish biotech now expects 2022 revenue to be in the range of DKK 13.5B to DKK 14.5B ($1.77B to $1.90B) compared to a prior outlook of DKK 12B to DKK 13B ($1.57B to $1.70B).
- The projected revenue for 2022 primarily consists of Darzalex royalties, which GMAB receives from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) unit Janssen.
- GMAB revised its estimate of Darzalex 2022 net sales to $8.00B-$8.20B vs. an earlier range of $7.80B-$8.20B.
- The company now expects its 2022 operating profit to be in the range of DKK 5.10B to DKK 6.50B ($668M to $851.4M). It had previously forecasted operating profit of DKK 3.80B to DKK 5.40B ($497.9M to $707.5M).
- GMAB is set to announce financial results for the first nine months of 2022 on Nov. 9.
- U.S.-listed shares of Genmab (GMAB) earlier closed +1.4% at $39.35.
Comments