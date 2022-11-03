Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) +1.4% post-market Thursday after reporting a smaller than expected Q3 adjusted loss, as the company said it "expects record demand for grain and oilseeds in 2022" to support continued high prices.

On a GAAP basis, Corteva (CTVA) swung to a Q3 net loss of $322M, or a loss of $0.45/share, hurt in part by higher input and freight costs in its seeds business, from a profit of $36M in the year-ago quarter; Q3 net sales rose 17% Y/Y to $2.78B.

Q3 operating earnings in Corteva's (CTVA) crop protection business jumped 71% Y/Y to $352M, but the seeds unit posted a $224M operating loss compared to last year's segment loss of $217M.

Corteva (CTV) reaffirmed full-year guidance for earnings of $2.45-$2.60/per share, in line with $2.57 analyst consensus estimate, and sees FY 2022 revenues of $17.2B-$17.5B, in line with $17.31B consensus.

"While the outlook for ag fundamentals is strong, macroeconomic pressures are expected to continue, including currency and inflation headwinds," CEO Chuck Magro said.

Corteva's (CTVA) stock price return shows a 42% YTD gain and a 49% increase during the past year.