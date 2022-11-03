A Washington state judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking payment of Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) dividend in connection with its planned sale to Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Albertsons dividend was temporarily blocked by a Washington judge, according to people who attended the Zoom court hearing. The dividend was set to be paid on Monday.

Multiple state attorney general's have filed a joint suit against Albertsons (ACI) to block a $4B special dividend announced alongside its plans to merge with Kroger (KR). The joint suit joins a previously announced suit from Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, which was announced on Tuesday.

The suit in Washington accuses the two companies of violating antitrust and consumer protection laws and seeks to block the payment to shareholders on these grounds.

Washington D.C., California, Illinois attorneys general jointly announced Wednesday hey have sued the grocery chain on the grounds that it would hurt union employees, consumers, and the ability of the company to operate with a lower cash balance.

Last Wednesday a bipartisan group of state attorneys generals called for the special dividend be stopped. Albertsons responded to these requests in a letter stating that the dividend had been planned prior to the merger discussions.