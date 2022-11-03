SPAC Maquia adjourns deadline extension vote to Nov. 4 amid merger talks

Nov. 03, 2022 7:24 PM ETMaquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (MAQC)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAQC), which announced earlier this week that it's closing in on a merger deal, has adjourned a special shareholders meeting to extend its deadline to consummate a business combination to Friday, Nov. 4.

The SPAC said the meeting was adjourned from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4. Management is seeking to extend its deadline to complete an initial deal to May 7, 2023, from Nov. 7, 2022.

On Oct. 31, Maquia announced that it was close to signing a definitive combination agreement for a fintech company that it considers to be potentially high-growth. Maquia did not disclose the name of the company.

Maquia held its initial public offering on May 5, 2021, raising around $160M.

