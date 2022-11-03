Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) -7.9% in Thursday's trading after reporting lower Q3 earnings, as its South African platinum group metals operations were hurt by electricity shortages.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA fell to $496M from $571M the year-earlier quarter, as South Africa PGM production fell 14% Y/Y to 432,143 oz, and gold output declined 30% to 6,366 kg, with the miner citing unprecedented power curtailment imposed by power utility Eskom, as well as increased copper cable theft.

"Severe loadshedding imposed by Eskom during September necessitated the curtailment of concentrator capacity across the South African PGM operations, impacting processed output and sales for the quarter," CEO Neal Froneman said.

Q3 all-in sustaining costs for the South African PGM operations jumped 20% Y/Y to $1 127/oz.

However, Sibanye (SBSW) maintained its full-year forecast for South Africa PGM production at 1.75M-1.85M oz, with AISC guidance remaining at $1,233/oz.

In the U.S., Q3 platinum group metals production plunged 40% Y/Y to 85,889 oz, mostly due to the suspension of production at the Stillwater East and Stillwater West mines following regional flooding in Montana in June.

The lower production, combined with inflationary cost pressures, resulted in an 88% Y/Y increase in AISC to $1,815/oz.

For the full year, U.S. PGM production is expected to come in at the lower end of guidance of 445K-460K oz, with AISC in the $1,435-$2,380/oz range.

Sibamye Stillwater's (SBSW) stock price return shows a 33% YTD loss and a 41% decline during the past year.