Major Twitter job cuts to start Friday - reports
Nov. 03, 2022 9:45 PM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Twitter owner Elon Musk will start slashing jobs Friday following his takeover of the company, reports citing an e-mail to employees said, as he looks to cut costs and deal with caution among advertisers.
- "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," the company said in an e-mail obtained by Bloomberg Thursday. "We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success going forward."
- Bloomberg previously reported that half the workforce, about 3,700 employees, would be fired.
- Offices will be temporarily closed for security of employees and Twitter's systems and date, the e-mail said, according to Bloomberg.
- Employees will be notified by Noon ET on Friday.
Comments (20)