AngloGold posts gains in Q3 adjusted EBITDA, production, cash flow

Nov. 03, 2022 1:54 PM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Large bucket scoop loads gold ore intoa giant dump truck

slovegrove/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) +0.7% in Thursday's trading as most precious metals miners show losses, after reporting improved Q3 earnings and a 20% rise in production.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose 5% to $472M from $448M in the year-earlier quarter, while production jumped to 738K oz from 613K oz in the same period last year, underpinned by higher grades across most assets.

Q3 free cash flow increased 10-fold to $169M from $17M in the year-ago quarter, and all-in sustained cost improved 6% to $1,284/oz compared to $1,362/oz a year earlier.

For the full year, AngloGold (AU) expects production of 2.55M-2.8M oz of gold, with most coming from the Obuasi mine in Ghana, which remains on track with full-year guidance of 240K-260K oz.

AISC is still expected to come in at $1,295-$1,425/oz for the full year.

AngloGold Ashanti's (AU) stock price return shows a 36% YTD loss and a 30% decline during the past year.

