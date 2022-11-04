Taseko Mines Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.02, revenue of C$89.71M
Nov. 04, 2022 12:38 AM ETTaseko Mines Limited (TGB), TKO:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Taseko Mines press release (NYSE:TGB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.02.
- Revenue of C$89.71M (-32.3% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA was C$34.0M, earnings from mining operations before depletion and amortization was C$18.6M.
- Cash flows provided by operations was C$12.1M and Earnings from mining operations before depletion was C$18.6M.
- Gibraltar produced 28.3 million pounds of copper for the quarter. Head grades improved over the first half of the year to 0.22% but were still impacted by higher than normal mining dilution.
- Gibraltar sold 26.7 million pounds of copper in the quarter (100% basis) at an average realized copper price of C$3.48 per pound.
- Copper production in the fourth quarter is expected to improve by approximately 10% over the third quarter and continue at those higher production rates into 2023 as mining progresses deeper into the Gibraltar pit. Stripping activities for the new Connector pit will also commence in 2023. The primary crusher for Mill 1 which overlays the Connector zone is scheduled to be moved to its new location in the third quarter of 2023.
