Japan Services PMI revised upward to 53.2 in October as improvement in domestic travel boosted sentiment
Nov. 04, 2022 1:19 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The au Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI stood at 53.2 in October of 2022, compared with a preliminary figure of 53.0 and following a final 52.2 in the prior month, growing at the quickest rate since June, boosted by the roll-out of the Nationwide Travel Discount Programme alongside the recent COVID lifting.
- New orders grew for the second month in a row, foreign orders were also higher, and employment expanded the most in five months.
- On the pricing front, input cost rose at a near-record pace due to increasing costs of raw materials, energy, and fuel; while selling prices increased at a pace among the fastest since the survey began.
- Finally, sentiment hit a four-month peak, on hopes that current demand trends would continue into the future.
- ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY.
