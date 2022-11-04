Cboe multiply-listed options ADV rises 0.1% in October
Nov. 04, 2022 2:11 AM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) multiply-listed options average daily volume grew 0.1% to 11.29M contracts M/M in October and +9.7% from a year before, according to its trading volume summary Thursday.
- Index options ADV of 3.59M contracts rose 75.4% in October vs. September and up 4.0% from a year ago.
- U.S. equities, on-exchange, ADV was 1.55B rose 10.7% in October vs. September, up 2.2% from a year ago.
- Canadian equities ADV for August rose to 128.41M shares from 44.29M in September and 113.2M a year earlier.
- Global foreign exchange ADV rose% to $43.67B in October, but slid by 6.9% from the year-ago period.
