Cboe multiply-listed options ADV rises 0.1% in October

Nov. 04, 2022 2:11 AM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Bitcoin Futures Traded On Chicago Board Options Exchange

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) multiply-listed options average daily volume grew 0.1% to 11.29M contracts M/M in October and +9.7% from a year before, according to its trading volume summary Thursday.
  • Index options ADV of 3.59M contracts rose 75.4% in October vs. September and up 4.0% from a year ago.
  • U.S. equities, on-exchange, ADV was 1.55B rose 10.7% in October vs. September, up 2.2% from a year ago.
  • Canadian equities ADV for August rose to 128.41M shares from 44.29M in September and 113.2M a year earlier.
  • Global foreign exchange ADV rose% to $43.67B in October, but slid by 6.9% from the year-ago period.
  • Last month, Cboe multiply-listed options ADV rises 11.7% in September.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.