Caterpillar secures $1.28B Defense Logistics Agency contract

Nov. 04, 2022 2:24 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has been awarded a maximum $1.28B fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery requirements type contract for construction equipment.
  • This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received.
  • This is a five-year contract with no option periods.
  • Other contracts are expected to be awarded under this solicitation and awardees will compete for a portion of the maximum dollar value.
  • The ordering period end date is October 27, 2027.
  • Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.
  • Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2028 defense working capital funds.
  • The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency.

