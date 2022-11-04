Argonaut Gold Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $75.3M misses by $16.7M

Nov. 04, 2022 3:06 AM ETArgonaut Gold Inc. (ARNGF), AR:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Argonaut Gold press release (OTCPK:ARNGF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00.
  • Revenue of $75.3M (-30.7% Y/Y) misses by $16.7M.
  • Produced 45,939 gold equivalent ounces.
  • Delivered cash flow before changes in working capital and other items of $13.6M.
  • Beginning in Q3 2023, 25,000 gold ounces per quarter at $1,860 per ounce for the first six quarters; and
  • 15,000 gold ounces per quarter at $1,860 per gold ounce and 10,000 gold ounces per quarter at $1,763 per gold ounce for the next 10 quarters starting in Q1 2025.

