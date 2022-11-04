Apartment Income REIT proforma FFO of $0.58 in-line, revenue of $200.87M beats by $7.96M
Nov. 04, 2022 3:17 AM ETApartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Apartment Income REIT press release (NYSE:AIRC): Q3 proforma FFO of $0.58 in-line; NAREIT Funds From Operations of $0.53.
- Revenue of $200.87M (+4.7% Y/Y) beats by $7.96M.
- "Looking forward, we are maintaining our Same Store revenue growth expectations of 10.25% at the midpoint and reducing expense growth expectations by 125 basis points to 1%, at the midpoint. The result is a 40 basis point increase in expected NOI growth."
"Full year, Pro forma FFO is expected to be between $2.39 and $2.43 per share vs. consensus of $2.39, unchanged the midpoint of $2.41, as incremental Same Store NOI is offset by higher general and administrative expenses. Similarly, our expectations for Pro forma Run Rate FFO are unchanged at $2.19 per share at the midpoint."
