Germany factory orders sink 4%

Nov. 04, 2022 4:03 AM ETEWG, GF, EWGS, FGM, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, DAX, FLGRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Factory orders in Germany sank 4% month-over-month in September of 2022, following a downwardly revised 2% fall in August and much worse than market forecasts of a 0.5% drop.
  • Foreign orders moved down 7% and domestic ones 0.5%. New orders from the Euro Area decreased 8% and those from other countries fell 6.3%.
  • New orders for capital goods recorded the biggest decrease -6%, followed by intermediate -3.4% while orders for consumer goods increased 7.2%.
  • ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, FLGR.

