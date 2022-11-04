Germany factory orders sink 4%
- Factory orders in Germany sank 4% month-over-month in September of 2022, following a downwardly revised 2% fall in August and much worse than market forecasts of a 0.5% drop.
- Foreign orders moved down 7% and domestic ones 0.5%. New orders from the Euro Area decreased 8% and those from other countries fell 6.3%.
- New orders for capital goods recorded the biggest decrease -6%, followed by intermediate -3.4% while orders for consumer goods increased 7.2%.
- ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, FLGR.
Comments