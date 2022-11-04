European stocks climbed as markets rounded out a big week for central bank policy decisions and corporate earnings

Nov. 04, 2022 4:27 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London +0.74%.

Germany +0.63%. Germany September industrial orders -4.0% vs -0.5% m/m expected

France +0.96%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.7%, with basic resources jumping to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

Coming up in the session: Italy October services, composite PMI at 0845 GMT; France October final services, composite PMI at 0850 GMT; Germany October final services, composite PMI at 0855 GMT; Eurozone October final services, composite PMI at 0900 GMT; UK October construction PMI at 0930 GMT and Eurozone September PPI figures at 1000 GMT.

Spain October services PMI 49.7 vs 48.3 expected.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 4.13%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than four basis point to 2.20%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than four basis point to 3.47%.

