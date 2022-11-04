California American Water acquires Bellflower’s municipal water system

Nov. 04, 2022 4:52 AM ETAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE:AWK) acquires the City of Bellflower’s municipal water system.
  • The Bellflower municipal water system is located approximately 20 miles from California American Water’s Los Angeles County operations located in Rosemead.
  • The company welcomes new customers with industry-leading service.
  • The $17M transfer of the system was completed in accordance with the California Public Utilities Commission’s recent decision approving the sale.
  • The sale will bring many benefits to the City’s former municipal water customers who will now be provided service by California American Water’s dedicated professionals.
  • Former Bellflower municipal customers will get immediate access to the company’s online platform for service alerts, 24-hour emergency service through a customer service line and more.

