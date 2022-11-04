Reliq adds 50 more skilled nursing facilities in Florida
Nov. 04, 2022 5:07 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF), RHT:CABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) said a client with a network of Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) in Florida has added an additional 50 facilities to its contract with the company.
- This addition is expected to add 5,000 new patients per month or 60K new patients per year to Reliq's iUGO Care platform beginning in 2023, the virtual care solutions provider said in a press release on Friday.
- Reliq CEO Lisa Crossley said the company will provide its iUGO Care Transitional Care Management (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) solutions to help improve post-discharge health outcomes.
- "Reliq will provide TCM to newly discharged patients at a rate of $60 per patient, with recurring revenue from RPM, CCM and BHI of $65/patient per month, at 75% gross margin. We will begin onboarding patients with these additional facilities in early 2023," added Crossley
