Magna International reports mixed Q3 earnings; narrows FY22 guidance

Nov. 04, 2022 5:04 AM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA), MG:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Magna International press release (NYSE:MGA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $9.3B (+17.7% Y/Y) beats by $150M.
  • Adjusted EBIT increased to $441M in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $229M in the third quarter of 2021. 
  • FY22 reduced outlook mainly reflects expected lower vehicle production in North America and Europe and higher operating inefficiencies  : Total Sales of $37.4 - $38.4 billion vs. consensus of $37.76B; Adjusted EBIT Margin of 4.8% - 5.0%; Net Income attributable to Magna of $1.3 - $1.4 billion; Capital Spending of ~$1.7B.

