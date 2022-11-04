Kimbell Royalty Partners prices $106.5M offering
Nov. 04, 2022 5:18 AM ETKimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) has priced its upsized offering of 6M common units at $17.75/unit, for gross proceeds of $106.5M.
- Underwriters were granted an option to purchase up to 900K additional common units at the public offering price less the underwriting discount and commissions.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund a portion of the cash purchase price for the pending acquisition of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests held by Austin-based Hatch Royalty and repayment of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
- The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2022.
