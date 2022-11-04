Kimbell Royalty Partners prices $106.5M offering

Nov. 04, 2022 5:18 AM ETKimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) has priced its upsized offering of 6M common units at $17.75/unit, for gross proceeds of $106.5M.
  • Underwriters were granted an option to purchase up to 900K additional common units at the public offering price less the underwriting discount and commissions.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund a portion of the cash purchase price for the pending acquisition of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests held by Austin-based Hatch Royalty and repayment of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
  • The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.