Iveric bio starts filing with FDA under rolling review for eye drug

Nov. 04, 2022 5:34 AM ETIVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

FDA written on wooden cube with keyboard , calculator, chart,glasses.Business concept

Iryna Drozd

  • Iveric bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) submitted the first part of its new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for rolling review of avacincaptad pegol to treat geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD).
  • GA is a chronic progressive degeneration of the macula, as part of late-stage AMD and can lead to vision loss.
  • The company said it had requested rolling submission of its planned NDA based on data from the trials, GATHER1 and GATHER2, of avacincaptad pegol (ACP, also known as Zimura).
  • "As we stated previously, our Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the FDA provides a basis for review of our NDA based on 12-month safety and efficacy results from GATHER2, taken together with the results of GATHER1," said Iveric CEO Glenn Sblendorio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.