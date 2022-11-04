Interface Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.04, revenue of $327.76M misses by $4.41M

Nov. 04, 2022 5:33 AM ETInterface, Inc. (TILE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Interface press release (NASDAQ:TILE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $327.76M (+4.8% Y/Y) misses by $4.41M.
  • Orders were down 9.7% Y/Y and down 4.3% on a currency neutral basis.

  • FY2022 Outlook: Net sales of $1.285B to $1.305B from prior view of $1.3B to $1.325B vs. consensus of $1.32B; Adjusted gross profit margin of ~34.5% from prior view of 34.5% to 35.0%; Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 28%; Capital expenditures of ~$25M from prior outlook of ~$30M.

