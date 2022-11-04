Lamar Advertising GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.09, revenue of $527.39M beats by $7.39M
Nov. 04, 2022 6:01 AM ETLamar Advertising Company (LAMR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lamar Advertising press release (NASDAQ:LAMR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $527.39M (+10.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.39M.
- "With acquisition-adjusted revenue growth at 6%, we were encouraged by our third-quarter revenue performance, particularly in light of the uncertain economic environment," Lamar chief executive Sean Reilly said. "We expect our expense growth to continue to normalize in the fourth quarter and into 2023, and based on current pacings, we are tracking to the top of our previously provided guidance range for full-year diluted AFFO per share."
