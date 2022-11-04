Proto Labs Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 in-line, revenue of $121.72M misses by $4.33M
Nov. 04, 2022 6:03 AM ETProto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Proto Labs press release (NYSE:PRLB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 in-line.
- Revenue of $121.72M (-2.9% Y/Y) misses by $4.33M.
- “We experienced continued softening of our Injection Molding business, however, we are pleased with the continued growth of our other digital manufacturing services and Hubs business,” said Rob Bodor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we face an uncertain economic environment ahead, I am confident in our strategy and the value we bring to market, and the ability of our team to deliver long term revenue growth and profitability.”
