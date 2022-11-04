Paya Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 in-line, revenue of $71.4M beats by $1.14M
Nov. 04, 2022 6:11 AM ETPaya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Paya Holdings press release (NASDAQ:PAYA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 in-line.
- Revenue of $71.4M (+13.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.14M.
- FY Outlook of 2022- Revenue $280-$283M vs $282.07M Consensus.
- GAAP Gross Profit was $32.7 million, resulting in GAAP Gross Profit Margin of 45.8%, as compared to $30.0 million with a GAAP Gross Profit Margin of 47.5% for the third quarter of 2021.
- Non-GAAP Gross Profit was $35.9 million, resulting in a Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin of 50.3%, as compared to $32.6 million with a Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin of 51.7% for the third quarter of 2021.
- Net income was $1.3 million, compared to a loss of $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $18.6 million, an increase of 14.1% from $16.3 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted Net Income was $11.3 million.
