Duke Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $1.78 misses by $0.07, revenue of $7.97B beats by $520M

Nov. 04, 2022 6:17 AM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Duke Energy press release (NYSE:DUK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.78 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $7.97B (+14.7% Y/Y) beats by $520M.
  • Updated 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range and introduced 2023 adjusted EPS guidance range, both excluding Commercial Renewables
  • 2022 guidance range of $5.20 to $5.30, with a midpoint of $5.25 vs $5.45 consensus
     
  • 2023 guidance range of $5.55 to $5.75, with a midpoint of $5.65 vs $5.74 consensus
     
  • Extended long-term growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2027 off the $5.65 midpoint of 2023 adjusted EPS guidance

