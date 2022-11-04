Duke Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $1.78 misses by $0.07, revenue of $7.97B beats by $520M
Nov. 04, 2022 6:17 AM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Duke Energy press release (NYSE:DUK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.78 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $7.97B (+14.7% Y/Y) beats by $520M.
- Updated 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range and introduced 2023 adjusted EPS guidance range, both excluding Commercial Renewables
2022 guidance range of $5.20 to $5.30, with a midpoint of $5.25 vs $5.45 consensus
2023 guidance range of $5.55 to $5.75, with a midpoint of $5.65 vs $5.74 consensus
- Extended long-term growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2027 off the $5.65 midpoint of 2023 adjusted EPS guidance
